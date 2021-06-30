Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $128.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.