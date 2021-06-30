Sumokoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,815.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $43,815.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

