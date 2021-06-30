Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 42,626 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SE traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,943. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

