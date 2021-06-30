-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NSTG traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.46. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

