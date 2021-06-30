$0.39 EPS Expected for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Momo reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 21,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.49. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

