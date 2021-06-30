Contrasting Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vinci and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Spectris pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci and Spectris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $49.38 billion 1.29 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Spectris $1.72 billion 3.02 -$21.83 million $0.72 31.46

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Summary

Vinci beats Spectris on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,800 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, c other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; and designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting. In addition, the company offers various industrial automation products, including IIoT controllers and gateways, data acquisition and protocol converters, human machine interface operator displays and panel meters, visualisation software products, proportionalÂ-integralÂ-derivative controllers, remote terminal units, input/output products, and signal conditioners and sensors; and industrial networking products, which include ethernet switches, wired and wireless routers, and network and device management software products. Further, it provides on-line and off-line measurement and control solutions for the dimensional monitoring of diameter, ovality, wall thickness, eccentricity, length and speed, and other parameters; particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

