Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Brooks Automation makes up 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.51% of Brooks Automation worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,991. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.