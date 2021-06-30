5,189 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4,094.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

