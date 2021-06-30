4,385 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.75. 32,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,974. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

