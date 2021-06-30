XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $427,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,890,000.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 28,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

