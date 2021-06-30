XTX Topco Ltd Takes $415,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.57. 3,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,045.46 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.