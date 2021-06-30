TE-FOOD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $321,164.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $15.70 million and $321,164.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00652492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038072 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.