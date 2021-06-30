Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 516,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

