Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $69.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,695. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

