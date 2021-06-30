Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Lamprell stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.65). 643,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,287. The stock has a market cap of £170.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.74. Lamprell has a 12 month low of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16).

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

