Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Lamprell stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.65). 643,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,287. The stock has a market cap of £170.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.74. Lamprell has a 12 month low of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16).
About Lamprell
