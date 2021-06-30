AIOZ Network Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $642,119.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00652492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038072 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

