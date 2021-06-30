Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

