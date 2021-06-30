Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.70 ($1.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,688,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,273. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

