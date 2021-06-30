Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,231% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

RGNX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,618. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 60.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

