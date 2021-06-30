China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in China Xiangtai Food by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

PLIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 4,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,359. China Xiangtai Food has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.