Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

PESI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.21. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

