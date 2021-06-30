Traders Purchase Large Volume of EnLink Midstream Put Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 792 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 725% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 19,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

