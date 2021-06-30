Greenlane Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 765% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

In related news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,033 shares of company stock worth $726,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock remained flat at $$4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,549. The company has a market cap of $432.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

