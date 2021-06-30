Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 3.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.58. Approximately 6,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,150,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

