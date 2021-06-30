Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $467.20

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $467.20 and last traded at $466.38, with a volume of 4033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $463.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

