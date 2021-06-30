Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.99

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.99 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.