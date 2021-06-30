Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $92,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 70,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock worth $4,510,317. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.80 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

