Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $147.33. 12,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

