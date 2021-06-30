CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 12,443 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.