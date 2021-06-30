Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Twilio stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.95 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,862 shares of company stock worth $47,867,502. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

