Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

ALXN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.33. 15,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,630. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $185.11.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

