TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $60,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

