BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 991.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,355 shares of company stock valued at $57,151,990 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

