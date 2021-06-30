$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. U.S. Concrete posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on USCR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.