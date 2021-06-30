Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

