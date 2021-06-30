Benchmark Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $235.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $212.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
