Benchmark Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $235.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $212.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.