O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $569.49

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $569.49 and last traded at $566.50, with a volume of 162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $564.97.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

