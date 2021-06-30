Hartree Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 14,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

