SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.170-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.