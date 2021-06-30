Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 31,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

