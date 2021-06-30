Hartree Partners LP Takes $995,000 Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,458,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 27,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,014. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

