XTX Topco Ltd Takes $492,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,978. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

