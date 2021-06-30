XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,376 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $147.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

