Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,488,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASPCU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.