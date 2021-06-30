Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

