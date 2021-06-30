Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-$4.610 EPS.

ZM stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.34. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

