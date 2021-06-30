Orient Walt Hits Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $588,442.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

