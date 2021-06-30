$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $242,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,740 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,987. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 79.49.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

