$0.42 EPS Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.22. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,028. The Gap has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Gap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

