Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPDIU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

XPDIU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,753. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

